U.S. Stocks May Move Modestly Lower In Early Trading

(RTTNews) - Following the mixed performance seen in the previous session, stocks may move to the downside in early trading on Tuesday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a lower open for the markets, with the S&P 500 futures down by 0.2 percent.

The Dow futures are also down by 0.2 percent, as the blue chip index is likely to give back ground after reaching record highs in the previous session.

Traders may also look to cash in on recent strength in the broader markets ahead of the release of closely watched inflation data later in the week.

The Commerce Department is scheduled to release its report on personal income and spending in the month of July, which includes readings on inflation said to be preferred by the Federal Reserve, on Friday.

Economists currently expected the report to show the annual rate of consumer price growth was unchanged at 2.5 percent, while the annual rate of core consumer price is expected to tick up to 2.7 percent in July from 2.6 percent in June.

While the data is not likely to affect optimism the Fed will lower rates next month, it could impact expectations for how quickly the central bank cuts rates.

During his speech at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium last Friday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the "time has come for policy to adjust" but noted the "timing and pace of rate cuts will depend on incoming data, the evolving outlook, and the balance of risks."

Not long after the start of trading, the Conference Board is due to release its report on consumer confidence in the month of August. The consumer confidence index is expected to edge down to 100.1 in August after rising to 100.3 in July.

The major U.S. stock indexes turned in a mixed performance during trading on Monday, with the Dow reaching a new record closing high, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq saw a notable pullback after posting a strong gain last week.

The Dow pulled back well off its best levels of the session and briefly dipped into negative territory but ended the day up 65.44 points or 0.2 percent at 41,240.52.

Meanwhile, the Nasdaq slid 152.03 points or 0.9 percent to 17,725.77 and the S&P 500 fell 17.77 points or 0.3 percent at 5,616.84.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index climbed 0.5 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index dipped by 0.2 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets have all moved to the upside on the day. While the German DAX Index is up by 0.6 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.4 percent and the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.1 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are falling $0.62 to $76.80 a barrel after surging $2.59 to $77.42 a barrel on Monday. Meanwhile, after rising $8.90 to $2,555.20 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are sliding $11.50 to $2,543.70 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 144.37 yen compared to the 144.53 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Monday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1155 compared to yesterday's $1.1161.

