U.S. Stocks May Lack Direction As Monthly Jobs Report Looms

(RTTNews) - Following the mixed performance seen in the previous session, stocks may lack direction in early trading on Tuesday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a roughly flat open for the markets, with the S&P 500 futures up by less than tenth of a percent.

Traders may take a step back to assess recent strength in the markets, which saw the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 reach new record closing highs during Monday's session.

A relatively light day on the U.S. economic front may also keep traders on the sidelines, although the Labor Department's report on job openings in the month of October may attract some attention.

Theeconomic calendarpicks up in the coming days, with the Labor Department due to release its closely watched monthly jobs report on Friday.

Traders are also likely to keep an eye on reports on private sector employment, service sector activity and consumer sentiment as well as remarks by several Federal Reserve officials, including Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

Technology stocks had a strong session on Wall Street on Monday, although the broader market remained somewhat sluggish as investors looked ahead to upcoming economic data, including the monthly jobs report.

Among the major averages, the Dow ended down 128.65 points or 0.3 percent at 44,782.00, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq both closed at record highs at 6,047.15 and 19,403.95, respectively. While the S&P 500 gained 14.77 points or 0.2 percent, the Nasdaq jumped 185.78 points or 1.0 percent.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index surged by 1.9 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index rose by 0.4 percent.

The major European markets have also moved to the upside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.9 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.4 percent and the German DAX Index is up by 0.2 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are jumping $1.07 to $69.17 a barrel after inching up $0.10 to $68.10 a barrel on Monday. Meanwhile, after sliding $22.50 to $2,658.50 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are climbing $10.10 to $2,668.60 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 149.20 yen compared to the 149.60 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Monday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.0518 compared to yesterday's $1.0498.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.