Markets

U.S. Stocks May Lack Direction As Inflation Data Looms

September 09, 2025 — 08:43 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - After ending the previous session moderately higher, stocks may show a lack of direction in early trading on Tuesday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a roughly flat open for the markets, with the S&P 500 futures up by just 0.1 percent.

Traders may remain reluctant to make more significant moves ahead of the release of closely watched inflation data in the coming days.

The Labor Department is scheduled to release reports on producer price inflation and consumer price inflation on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

While last Friday's weaker-than-expected jobs data increased confidence the Fed will cut interest rates at its meeting next week, the inflation data could influence how aggressively the central bank lowers rates.

Economists currently expect the annual rate of producer price growth in August to come in unchanged from July at 3.3 percent.

The annual rate of growth by consumer prices is expected to accelerate to 2.9 percent in August from 2.7 percent in July, while the annual rate of growth by core consumer prices, which exclude food and energy prices, is expected to hold at 3.1 percent.

Ahead of the data, CME Group's FedWatch Tool is currently indicating a 92.1 percent chance the Fed will lower rates by a quarter point and a slim 7.9 percent chance of a half-point rate cut.

Stocks moved moderately higher during trading on Monday, regaining ground after ending last Friday's session well off their worst levels but still mostly lower. With the upward move, the tech-heavy Nasdaq reached a new record closing high.

The major averages all ended the day in positive territory. The Nasdaq climbed 98.31 points or 0.5 percent to 21,978.70, the Dow increased 114.09 points or 0.3 percent to 45,514.95 and the S&P 500 rose 13.65 points or 0.2 percent to 6,495.15.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index fell by 0.4 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index jumped by 1.2 percent.

The major European markets are also mixed on the day. While the German DAX Index is down by 0.4 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.3 percent and the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.4 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are jumping $0.72 to $62.98 a barrel after rising $0.39 to $62.26 a barrel on Monday. Meanwhile, after climbing $24.10 to $3,677.40 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are increasing $10.40 to $3,687.80 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 146.92 yen compared to the 147.50 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Monday. Against the euro, the dollar is trading at $1.1731 compared to yesterday's $1.1763.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.