U.S. Stocks May Give Back Ground Following Recent Upward Trend

(RTTNews) - After trending higher over the past couple weeks, stocks may give back ground in early trading on Monday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a lower open for the markets, with the S&P 500 futures down by 0.8 percent.

Profit taking may contribute to initial weakness on Wall Street, as traders cash in on the recent strength in the markets, which has lifted the major averages to their best levels in a month.

The S&P 500 closed higher for the ninth consecutive session last Friday, marking its longest winning streak in over twenty years.

Renewed trade concerns may also weigh on Wall Street after President Donald Trump announced plans to impose a 100 percent tariff on movies produced in foreign countries.

"The Movie Industry in America is DYING a very fast death," Trump said in a post on Truth Social. "Other Countries are offering all sorts of incentives to draw our filmmakers and studios away from the United States. Hollywood, and many other areas within the U.S.A., are being devastated."

"This is a concerted effort by other Nations and, therefore, a National Security threat. It is, in addition to everything else, messaging and propaganda!" he added. "WE WANT MOVIES MADE IN AMERICA, AGAIN!"

Trump also told reporters on Sunday that he has no plans to talk to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping this week, offsetting recent optimism about a potential U.S.-China trade deal.

Not long after the start of trading, the Institute for Supply Management is due to release its report on service sector activity in the month of April.

The ISM's services PMI is expected to edge down to 50.6 in April after falling to 50.8 in March, but a reading above 50 would still indicate growth.

Stocks moved sharply higher during trading on Friday, with the major averages reaching their best closing levels in a month. The rally on Wall Street came following the release of a closely watched Labor Department report showing U.S. job growth far exceeded economist estimates in the month of April.

The major averages pulled back off their best levels late in the session but still posted strong gains. The Nasdaq surged 266.99 points or 1.5 percent to 19,977.73, the S&P 500 shot up 82.53 points or 1.5 percent to 5,686.67 and the Dow jumped 564.47 points or 1.4 percent to 41,317.43.

For the week, the tech-heavy Nasdaq soared by 3.4 percent, while the Dow and the S&P 500 spiked by 3.0 percent and 2.9 percent, respectively.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance in light trading on Monday, as several major markets were closed for holidays. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index slumped by 1.0 percent, while India's Nifty 50 Index climbed by 0.5 percent.

The major European markets have also turned mixed, with the U.K. closed for a holiday. While the German DAX Index is up by 0.8 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is down by 0.6 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are tumbling $1.05 to $57.24 a barrel after slumping $0.95 to $58.29 a barrel last Friday. Meanwhile, after jumping $21.10 to $3,243.30 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are surging $85.60 to $3,328.90 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 143.75 yen versus the 144.96 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Friday. Against the euro, the dollar is trading at $1.1354 compared to last Friday's $1.1297.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.