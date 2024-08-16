U.S. Stocks May Give Back Ground Following Recent Strength

(RTTNews) - Following the substantial rally seen in the previous session, stocks may give back ground in early trading on Friday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a lower open for the markets, with the S&P 500 futures down by 0.4 percent.

Traders may look to cash in on some of the recent strength in the markets, which saw the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 close higher for six consecutive sessions.

The recent upward trend has seen the major averages largely offset the sell-off seen early this month, although they remain well off the record highs set in July.

Selling pressure is likely to remain somewhat subdued, however, as recent economic data has eased concerns about the economic outlook while also increasing confidence the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates next month.

While yesterday's upbeat retail sales data has reduced the likelihood of a 50 basis point rate cut, the Fed is still widely expected to cut rates by at least 25 basis points.

On the U.S. economic front, the Commerce Department released a report this morning showing a sharp pullback by new residential construction in the month of July.

The report said housing starts plunged by 6.8 percent to an annual rate of 1.238 million in July after jumping by 1.1 percent to a revised rate of 1.329 million in June.

Economists had expected housing starts to slump by 1.7 percent to an annual rate of 1.330 million from the 1.353 million originally reported for the previous month.

The Commerce Department said building permits also plummeted by 7.0 percent to an annual rate of 1.396 million in July after surging by 3.9 percent to a revised rate of 1.454 million in June.

Building permits, an indicator of future housing demand, were expected to decrease by 1.1 percent to an annual rate of 1.430 million from the 1.446 million originally reported for the previous month.

Shortly after the start of trading, the University of Michigan is scheduled to release its preliminary reading on consumer sentiment in the month of August. The consumer sentiment index is expected to inch up to 66.9 in August after falling to 66.4 in July.

After trending higher over the past several sessions, stocks showed another significant move to the upside during trading on Thursday. The major averages all posted strong gains, with the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 extending their winning streaks to six days.

The major averages pulled back off their best levels going into the close but remained sharply higher. The Nasdaq soared 401.89 points or 2.3 percent to 17,594.50, the S&P 500 surged 88.01 points or 1.6 percent to 5,543.22 and the Dow jumped 554.67 points or 1.4 percent to 40,563.06.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved sharply higher during trading on Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index spiked by 3.6 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index shot up by 1.9 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets are turning in a mixed performance on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 0.6 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.1 percent and the German DAX Index is up by 0.5 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are plunging $2.12 to $76.04 a barrel after jumping $1.18 to $78.16 a barrel on Thursday. Meanwhile, after climbing $12.70 to $2,492.40 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are surging $20.20 to $2,512.60 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 147.81 yen versus the 149.28 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Thursday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.0988 compared to yesterday's $1.0972.

