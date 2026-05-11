U.S. Stocks May Give Back Ground As Crude Oil Prices Surge

(RTTNews) - Stocks may move to the downside in early trading on Monday, giving back ground following the strong upward move seen last Friday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a slightly lower open for the markets, with the S&P 500 futures down by 0.1 percent.

Some traders may look to cash in on the recent strength in the markets, which lifted the Nasdaq and S&P 500 to new record closing highs in the previous session.

A sharp increase by the price of crude oil may also weigh on Wall Street, as U.S. crude oil futures jump by more than 2 percent.

Crude oil futures are surging after President Donald Trump rejected Iran's response to a U.S. proposal to end the months-long war, calling it "totally unacceptable" in a post on Truth Social.

According to state media, Iran's counterproposal included demands for compensation over war damage and recognition of the Islamic Republic's sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz.

However, U.S. marks have recently been able to shrug off concerns about the impact of the Middle East conflict amid upbeat earnings news.

Reports on consumer price and producer prices may attract attention in the coming days, as traders analyze the effect the recent spike in oil prices has had on inflation.

Traders are also likely to keep an eye on reports on retail sales and industrial production as well as earnings news from the likes of Under Armour (UAA) and Cisco (CSCO).

Not long after the start of trading, the National Association of Realtors is due to release its report on existing home sales in the month of April.

Existing home sales are expected to jump by 1.8 percent to an annual rate of 4.05 million in April after plunging by 3.6 percent to an annual rate of 3.98 million in March.

Following the pullback seen over the course of Thursday's session, stocks showed a strong move back to the upside during trading on Friday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq led the way higher and reached a new record closing high along with the S&P 500.

The Nasdaq saw further upside going into the end of the day, surging 440.88 points or 1.7 percent to 26,247.08. The S&P 500 also advanced 61.82 points or 0.8 percent to 7,398.93, while the narrower Dow posted a more modest gain, inching up 12.19 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 49,609.19.

For the week, the Nasdaq spiked by 4.4 percent, the S&P 500 jumped by 2.3 percent the Dow crept up by 0.2 percent.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region ended Monday's trading mixed. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index slid by 0.5 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index jumped by 1.1 percent and South Kore's Kospi surged 4.3 percent.

Meanwhile, European stocks have moved mostly lower on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is nearly unchanged, the German DAX Index is down by 0.5 percent and the French CAC 40 Index is down by 1.1 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are surging $2.61 to $98.03 a barrel after climbing $0.61 to $95.42 a barrel last Friday. Meanwhile, after rising $19.80 to $4,730.70 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are falling $33.60 to $4,697.10 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 157.08 yen versus the 156.65 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Friday. Against the euro, the dollar is trading at $1.1771 compared to last Friday's $1.1784.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.