U.S. Stocks May Give Back Ground Amid Re-Escalation Of U.S.-Iran Tensions

(RTTNews) - Following the substantial rally seen last week, stocks are likely to give back ground in early trading on Monday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a lower open for the markets, with the S&P 500 futures down by 0.4 percent.

Concerns about the re-escalation of tensions between the U.S. and Iran may weigh on the markets following the latest developments in the Middle East.

Over the weekend, Iran once again closed the Strait of Hormuz and purportedly fired on tankers in the vital waterway, blaming the U.S. blockade of Iranian ports for the moves.

President Donald Trump called Iran's actions a "total violation" of the ceasefire agreement between the U.S. and Iran, which is currently set to expire this week.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump also said he is sending representatives to Islamabad, Pakistan, for talks with Iran, although Tehran has denied there are plans for a second round of negotiations.

Trump once again threatened to knock out every single power plant and bridge in Iran if the country refuses to make a deal.

The latest threats combined with news that U.S. forces have seized an Iranian-flagged cargo ship in the Gulf of Oman, have contributed to a significant rebound by the price of crude oil.

U.S. crude oil futures are currently surging by more than 5 percent but have given back ground after reaching a high above $90 a barrel.

Extending the strong upward move seen over the past several sessions, stocks moved sharply higher during trading on Friday. The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 once again reached new record closing highs, while the Dow reached its best closing level in almost two months.

The major averages ended the day off their highs of the session but still posted strong gains. The Dow surged 868.71 points or 1.8 percent to 49,447.43, the Nasdaq shot up 365.78 points or 1.5 percent to 24,468.48 and the S&P 500 jumped 84.78 points or 1.2 percent to 7,126.06.

For the week, the Nasdaq skyrocketed by 6.8 percent, the S&P 500 soared by 4.9 percent and the Dow spiked by 3.2 percent.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Monday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index climbed by 0.6 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index advanced by 0.8 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets have moved to the downside on the day. While the German DAX Index is down by 1.3 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is down by 1.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 0.6 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are soaring $4.67 to $88.52 a barrel after plummeting $10.84 to $83.85 a barrel last Friday. Meanwhile, after climbing $71.30 to $4,879.60 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are sliding $45.40 to $4,834.20 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 158.91 yen versus the 158.61 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Friday. Against the euro, the dollar is trading at $1.1761 compared to last Friday's $1.1762.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.