US Markets

US stocks may fall another 11% due to virus damage-index provider MSCI

Contributor
Karin Strohecker Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

U.S. stocks could be in line for another double-digit decline in the near-term because of damage from the spread of coronavirus, index provider MSCI said on Thursday, citing its scenario-based analysis,

LONDON, March 5 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks could be in line for another double-digit decline in the near-term because of damage from the spread of coronavirus, index provider MSCI said on Thursday, citing its scenario-based analysis,

"We've conducted a what-if scenario analysis that assumes a short-term drop in growth of 2 percentage points and a risk-premium increase of 2 percentage points," Thomas Verbraken, executive director at MSCI's risk management solutions research told clients.

"Our model indicates that, in such a scenario, there's room for further short-term losses: U.S. equities — already down 11% from Feb. 19 through March 3 — could drop a further 11%."

Verbraken said that if the global economy suffered only short-term pain, the market could bounce back. However, a hit to long-term growth trajectory which would also impact corporate earnings due to the pandemic could be felt over a much longer horizon.

(Reporting by Karin Strohecker; editing by Sujata Rao)

((karin.strohecker@thomsonreuters.com; +442075427262; Reuters Messaging: karin.strohecker.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

World Markets

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular