U.S. Stocks May Experience Choppy Trading Early On

(RTTNews) - Stocks moved mostly higher over the course of the previous session but may show a lack of direction in early trading on Tuesday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a roughly flat open for the markets, with the S&P 500 futures up by less than a tenth of a percent.

A lack of major U.S. economic data may keep traders on the sidelines ahead of key events later this week that could impact the outlook for interest rates.

Traders are likely to analyze the minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting, which are due to be released on Wednesday, for additional clues about the likelihood of a rate cut next month.

Later in the week, remarks by Fed Chair Jerome Powell and other Fed officials at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium are also likely to attract attention.

According to CME Group's FedWatch Tool, there is a 73.5 percent of a quarter point rate cut next month and a 26.5 percent chance of a half point rate cut.

"September is being tipped as the month for that first Fed cut after inflation finally dropped below 3%," said Danni Hewson, AJ Bell head of financial analysis. "How far Jay Powell and the FOMC will go, how deep that first cut will be, and whether or not it could be the only one delivered this year are now the questions on investors' lips."

She added, "Nerves that the Fed had been too slow have been somewhat allayed, but every word spoken at this week's Jackson Hole Symposium will still be scrutinized."

However, it is worth noting stocks got off to a lackluster start on Monday before upward momentum propelled the markets to another strong day.

Among individual stocks, shares of Lowe's (LOW) are likely to be in focus after the home improvement retailer reported better than expected fiscal second quarter earnings but cut its full-year outlook due to "lower-than-expected DIY sales and a pressured macroeconomic environment."

Stocks moved mostly higher over the course of the trading session on Monday, adding to the strong gains posted last week. The major averages showed a lack of direction early in the session but climbed firmly into positive territory as the day progressed.

The major averages surged going into the final hour of trading, with the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 closing just shy of their highs of the session. The Nasdaq shot up 245.05 points or 1.3 percent to 17,876.77, the S&P 500 jumped 54.00 points or 1.0 percent to 5,608.26 and the Dow climbed 236.77 points or 0.6 percent to 40,896.53.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in another mixed performance during trading on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index surged by 1.8 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index slumped by 0.9 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets have all moved to the downside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has slid by 0.8 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index are both down by 0.1 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are inching up $0.02 to $74.39 a barrel after plunging $2.28 to $74.37 a barrel on Monday. Meanwhile, after creeping up $3.50 to $2,541.30 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are jumping $22.80 to $2,564.10 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 146.43 yen compared to the 146.59 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Monday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1084 compared to yesterday's $1.1085.

