US STOCKS-Goldman, Travelers drag Dow lower as earnings season picks up

NEW YORK, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The Dow fell sharply on Tuesday as weak earnings from Goldman Sachs dragged the index lower, but a jump in Tesla shares helped the Nasdaq stay little changed as the corporate earnings season took center stage.

The rise in Tesla Inc TSLA.O after the electric-vehicle maker's January retail sales surged in China helped growth-oriented shares .IGX, but small caps .RUT and value stocks .IVX fell as fears of a recession unsettle investors.

Earnings from Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley closed out what was a mixed bag for big banks, many of which have stashed rainy-day funds to gird against a potential downturn.

Analysts are anxious to hear from corporate America about the demand environment amid signs of an upward trend in the economy, said Anthony Saglimbene, chief market strategist at Ameriprise Financial in Troy, Michigan.

"Earnings estimates have declined so much at the start of earnings season that there's potential for companies to hurdle past a really low bar," Saglimbene said.

"If the demand environment is still relatively healthy, that would exceed expectations because I think analysts took down earnings so much."

Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N slumped after the bank reported a bigger-than-expected drop in quarterly profit and was the biggest drag on the price-weighted index. A stock's share value is proportional to its contribution to the index, in contrast to the market capitalization-weighted S&P 500 .SPX.

Also weighing on the blue-chip Dow index was insurer Travelers Cos Inc TRV.N, which fell after forecasting fourth-quarter earnings below estimates.

But a jump in Tesla helped keep the Nasdaq afloat after recent price cuts the company made on its top-selling models, data from China Merchants Bank International showed.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 391.39 points, or 1.14%, to 33,911.22, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 8.14 points, or 0.20%, to 3,990.95 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 15.96 points, or 0.14%, to 11,095.11.

Morgan Stanley MS.N rose after it beat analysts' estimates for fourth-quarter profit as its trading business got a boost from market volatility.

Analysts expect year-over-year earnings from S&P 500 companies to decline 2.4% for the quarter, according to Refinitiv data, compared with a 1.6% decline at the start of the year.

Data showed New York state manufacturing contracted sharply in January as orders collapsed and employment growth stalled, pointing to continued weakness in national factory activity, fueling recession concerns.

Equity markets have posted a strong start to the year after a dismal 2022, on hopes easing inflation and a slowdown most notably in the labor market would allow the Federal Reserve to pare the size of interest rate hikes it is using to combat high prices.

Money market participants are currently expecting a 25-basis point interest rate hike from the U.S. central bank onFeb. 1 and see rates peaking at 4.9% in June and then falling. The Fed projects rates will bemore than 5% into next year. FEDWATCH

U.S.-listed shares of Chinese companies declined, with JD.Com Inc JD.O and Baidu Inc BIDU.O both falling after China's economic growth in 2022 slumped to one of its worst levels in nearly half a century.

