US STOCKS-Futures up on hopes of rate-hike pause, gains in Tesla

May 12 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures rose on Friday in a week that bolstered investor hopes of a pause in interest rate hikes after data showed a moderation in economic growth and on gains in Tesla shares.

Both consumer and producer prices cooled a bit, while weekly jobless claims posted their sharpest rise in 1-1/2-years. Data on consumer sentiment and import prices are due later in the day.

The University of Michigan's preliminary reading on the overall index of consumer sentiment is expected to come in at 63.0 this month, down from 63.5 in April.

"While the results of the latest inflation gauges are open to interpretation, the move south rather than north in the inflation rate supports the case for a June pause by the FOMC at the very least," said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade.

Tesla Inc TSLA.O rose 1.5% in premarket trading and was the top gainer among its growth peers as the EV maker raised the U.S. prices of its Model S, X, and Y vehicles and boss Elon Musk said he has found a new chief executive for Twitter.

Regional bank stocks steadied after the KBW Regional Banking index .KRX ended its fourth straight session lower on Thursday on concerns over the sector's health following the collapse of three regional lenders.

PacWest Bancorp PACW.O, Zions Bancorp ZION.O, KeyCorp KEY.N and Western Alliance Bancorp WAL.N all rose between 1% and 4.4%.

Shares of Fox Corp FOXA.O fell 2.2% after Wells Fargo downgraded the media company to "equal-weight" from "overweight".

At 6:52 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 144 points, or 0.43%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 17 points, or 0.41%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 31 points, or 0.23%.

Markets will also be watching for signs of a breakthrough in raising the U.S. government's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling to avoid a catastrophic default.

A meeting between President Joe Biden and top lawmakers that was scheduled for Friday has been postponed, and the leaders agreed to meet early next week.

Meanwhile, Fedwatchers will keep a close eye on comments from St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard and Fed Board Governor Philip Jefferson later in the day.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Arun Koyyur)

