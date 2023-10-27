US STOCKS-Futures up as megacaps ride Amazon, Intel wave; inflation data in focus

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.

Amazon.com says growth in cloud business stabilizing

Intel forecast Q4 revenue, margins above estimates

Ford withdraws full-year results forecast

Chevron posts slump in third-quarter profit

Futures up: Dow 0.05%, S&P 0.39%, Nasdaq 0.83%

Updated at 7:00 a.m. ET/ 1100 GMT

By Ankika Biswas and Shashwat Chauhan

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Futures for Wall Street's main stock indexes rose on Friday as robust forecasts from Amazon.com and Intel lifted beaten-down megacaps, while investors awaited key inflation data during the day.

Amazon.comAMZN.O gained 6.2% in premarket trading after saying growth in its cloud business was stabilizing following new deals. However, it warned that customers remained wary about spending heading into the holiday quarter.

"Amazon results were always going to be about the cloud ... when AWS does well, it manages the incredible feat of propping up the majority of Amazon's bottom line these days," Sophie Lund-Yates, lead equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown said in a note.

IntelINTC.O advanced 7.0% after forecasting fourth-quarter revenue and margins above estimates. Other chip stocks including Advanced Micro Devices AMD.O and Nvidia NVDA.O added 2.0% and 1.5%, respectively.

Megacaps Microsoft MSFT.O, Meta Platforms META.O, Tesla TSLA.O and Alphabet GOOGL.O were up between 0.5% and 2.1%.

Oil major ChevronCVX.N fell 1.0% after reporting a fall in third-quarter profit. Exxon MobilXOM.N posted a near 54% drop from record earnings a year ago, but profit rose from the prior quarter. Its shares were trading flat.

Toothpaste-maker Colgate-PalmoliveCL.N rose 0.8% after beating third-quarter sales estimates.

Investor focus will be on personal consumption expenditure for September, the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation metric, at 8:30 a.m. ET for more clarity on the monetary policy outlook.

The U.S. Commerce Department's report is expected to show a 0.3% monthly rise in the headline and core figures, excluding volatile energy and food items, according to a Reuters poll. Annually, they are seen rising 3.4% and 3.7%, respectively.

Traders have fully priced in the Fed will hold interest rates in its meet concluding Nov. 1 and an 80% chance of the same in December, as per CME's FedWatch tool.

Meanwhile, bets of a 25-basis-point rate cut stood at over 32% for May and June.

All the three benchmark indexes are set for weekly and monthly losses with investors assessing earnings and a slew of data for clues on the economy's strength.

At 7:00 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 18 points, or 0.05%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 16.25 points, or 0.39%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 117.25 points, or 0.83%.

Ford MotorF.N lost 3.7% after withdrawing its full-year results forecast due to "uncertainty" over the pending ratification of its deal with the United Auto Workers union, and warning of continued pressure on electric vehicles.

Enphase EnergyENPH.O dipped 20.7% after the solar inverter maker forecast fourth-quarter revenue below estimates.

The tensions in the Middle East were also on investors' radar.

Two U.S. fighter jets struck weapons and ammunition facilities in Syria in retaliation for attacks on U.S. forces by Iranian-backed militia as concerns grew that the Israel-Hamas conflict may spread in the Middle East.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas and Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Vinay Dwivedi)

