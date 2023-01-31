US STOCKS-Futures turn positive as data eases inflation concerns

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.

By Johann M Cherian and Shreyashi Sanyal

Jan 31 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes were set to open higher on Tuesday after wage growth data pointed to easing inflation ahead of the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates.

U.S. labor costs increased less than expected last quarter as wage growth slowed, suggesting that the central bank's aggressive approach to taming inflation was taking hold.

The Fed will make its decision on rates on Wednesday, with traders betting on a 25-basis-point hike (bps) at the end of the its two-day meeting, and a terminal rate of 4.9% in June. 0#FEDWATCH

"Labor costs are still high, but this means costs have come down, and that's a key factor for future wage inflation."

Caterpillar IncCAT.Nfell 0.7% as the heavy equipment maker reported a drop in quarterly profit on higher manufacturing costs.

McDonald's CorpMCD.N beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly comparable sales, but the fast-food chain's shares fell 1.9% as it warned of short-term inflationary pressures.

Pfizer IncPFE.N slid 2.7% after the drugmaker's full-year revenue outlook for its COVID-19 products fell short of expectations.

"With additional earnings coming in this week, participants are a little concerned that the market got a little bit ahead of itself and so are a little cautious heading into the Fed meeting," said Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at Dakota Wealth.

Wall Street started the year on a strong footing and is set to end January higher, with the Nasdaq .IXIC up nearly 9% as growth stocks attracted investor attention earlier in the month.

Higher rates tend to pressure the valuations of tech and other high growth stocks.

The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield US10YT=RR fell after the labor costs data, and was last at 3.50% compared to 3.55% on Monday.

At 8:52 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 97 points, or 0.29%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 15 points, or 0.37%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 44 points, or 0.37%.

General Motors CoGM.N jumped 5.1% on strong full-year profit expectations. The world's largest parcel delivery firm United Parcel ServiceUPS.N also added 1.9% on strong quarterly earnings.

As many as 140 S&P 500 companies reported earnings for the fourth-quarter by Monday. Overall earnings are expected to have fallen 3% this quarter compared with the prior-year, according to Refinitiv data.

