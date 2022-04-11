US STOCKS-Futures tumble as surging yields hit growth stocks

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

April 11 (Reuters) - Wall Street futures fell on Monday, dragged lower by high-growth stocks as Treasury yields surged to fresh highs ahead of Tuesday's inflation data that could back a more hawkish stance from the Federal Reserve.

Electric-car maker Tesla Inc TSLA.O fell 3.4% in premarket trading after data showed China auto sales plunged in March, hurt by the country's curbs to rein in COVID-19 outbreaks.

Twitter Inc TWTR.N declined 2% after the micro-blogging site said Tesla boss Elon Musk rejected its offer to join the company's board.

Megacap growth stocks such as Meta Platforms FB.O and Microsoft Corp MSFT.O, slipped over 1% each as the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield US10YT=RR climbed to 2.75%. US/

Market-leading growth and technology stocks, whose valuations have grown rapidly in the wake of low interest rates, have come under stress since late March on signals from the Fed that it will aggressively hike rates to control soaring inflation.

Data on Tuesday is expected to show U.S. consumer prices leapt to a fresh four-decade high of 8.5% in March, on a year-on-year basis, after hitting 7.9% in February as the Ukraine conflict drives up energy costs.

At 06:52 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 18 points, or 0.05%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 15.25 points, or 0.34%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 108 points, or 0.75%.

Investors will also be focusing on the big U.S. banks, which kick off the first-quarter earnings season on Wednesday. They are expected to show a sharp decline in quarterly earnings from a year earlier.

U.S.-listed Chinese shares mirrored a slump in domestic stocks amid concerns over pandemic curbs and inflation in China. Alibaba Group Holdings Inc BABA.N, JD.com Inc JD.O and Pinduoduo Inc PDD.O fell between 1.2% and 2.4%.

