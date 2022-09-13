US STOCKS-Futures tumble after hot August inflation report

By Devik Jain

Sept 13 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures fell sharply on Tuesday after data showed a faster-than-expected rise in August consumer prices, cementing bets of a third straight 75-basis-point rate hike from the Federal Reserve next week.

The Labor Department's consumer price index (CPI) report showed monthly CPI rose 0.1% in August from July, against expectation of a 0.1% contraction, while on a year-on-year basis it edged down to 8.3% from 8.5%.

Excluding the volatile food and energy components, core CPI likely increased to 6.3% from 5.9% in July, putting further pressure on the Fed to continue on its rate-hiking spree.

Policymakers last week emphasized their determination to keep raising rates until there is a sustained drop in inflation, which has been running at 40-year highs and above the Fed's target of 2%.

Money markets now see a 79% chance of a 75-basis-point increase in rates and 21% chance of a whopping 100 bps hike by the Fed at its Sept. 20-21 meeting. FEDWATCH

At 8:36 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 332 points, or 1.03%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 59.75 points, or 1.45%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 265.5 points, or 2.08%.

The dollar =USD, which has risen sharply this year in part due to expectations of aggressive rate hikes by the Fed, erased losses to turn positive.

Mega-cap technology stocks including Apple Inc AAPL.O and Microsoft Corp MSFT.O fell about 2% each, while Tesla Inc TSLA.O, Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O, Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O and Meta Platforms Inc META.O dropped between 2.5% and 3.2% as Treasury yields moved higher. FRX/US/

