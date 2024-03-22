US STOCKS-Futures tick up after Wall Street hits record highs

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.

March 22 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures inched higher on Friday, setting Wall Street on course for strong weekly gains as investors cheered the Federal Reserve sticking to its rate-easing stance and awaited commentary from Chair Powell later in the day.

All three main U.S. indexes hit fresh record closing highs in the previous session as chip stocks rallied after Micron Technology's upbeat forecast and the Fed signaled it was still on track for three interest-rate cuts this year.

Traders now see a 74% chance of the first rate cut hitting in June, from 56% at the start of this week, according to the CME's FedWatch Tool.

Investors will be closely monitoring commentary from a host of central bankers expected later in the day, including Fed Chair Jerome Powell, for further cues on the central bank's monetary policy trajectory.

The blue-chip Dow .DJI ended Thursday less than 1% away from the 40,000-mark for the first time. Along with the benchmark S&P 500 .SPX, the Dow was on track to its best weekly performance so far this year.

Meanwhile, the tech-heavy Nasdaq .IXIC was set to notch its best week since mid-January.

At 05:02 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 18 points, or 0.04%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 5.75 points, or 0.11%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 32.75 points, or 0.18%.

Most rate-sensitive megacap growth and technology stocks advanced in premarket trading.

Many of these market leaders were set for strong weekly gains, with Tesla TSLA.O leading the charge. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index .SOX has gained nearly 3% so far this week.

NikeNKE.N fell 6.8% after the world's largest sportswear maker warned that its revenue in the first half of fiscal 2025 would shrink by a low-single-digit percentage, as it scales back on franchises to save costs.

Lululemon AthleticaLULU.O forecast annual revenue and profit below expectations as demand wanes for the apparel retailer's premium athleisure, mainly in North America, sending its shares down 12.5%.

Social media platform Reddit RDDT.N slid 2.5%, a day after its strong market debut.

FedExFDX.N gained 12.5% after the company beat Wall Street expectations for quarterly profit and operating margin in the parcel delivery firm's largest unit, Express, which rose 2.5% in the February fiscal quarter from 1.2% a year ago.

While most S&P 500 companies will not report on the current quarter until after mid-April, investors are likely to pay close attention to earnings for firms such as Nike and FedEx that come earlier, for clues on how the rest of the season will go.

