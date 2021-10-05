US STOCKS-Futures tick higher as tech shares recover from selloff, cyclicals rise

By Shreyashi Sanyal

Oct 5 (Reuters) - U.S. equity index futures rose on Tuesday as technology shares recovered from a sharp selloff in the previous session, while economy-sensitive cyclical stocks were in favor ahead of the closely watched monthly payrolls data later in the week.

High-growth stocks including Apple Inc AAPL.O, Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O, Microsoft Corp MSFT.O and Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O rose between 0.3% and 0.7% in premarket trading.

Facebook was up 1.5% after taking a beating a day earlier, when its app and its photo-sharing platform Instagram were down for hours before being restored late in the evening.

Most technology stocks were hammered on Monday as U.S. Treasury yields ticked higher amid concerns about a potential U.S. government debt default. US/

President Joe Biden said the federal government could breach its $28.4 trillion debt limit in a historic default unless Republicans join Democrats in voting to raise it in the two next weeks.

Cyclical stocks held their ground including those of banks, with Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N, Bank of America Corp BAC.N and Morgan Stanley rising between 0.8% and 1%.

Industrial conglomerate 3M Co MMM.N added 0.7%, while oil giant Chevron Corp CVX.N gained 0.6%.

Investors are now looking ahead to the release of September employment data on Friday that could pave the way for the tapering of the U.S. Federal Reserve's asset purchase program.

Adding to bets on further tightening of monetary policy was recent data, which showed increased consumer spending, accelerated factory activity and elevated inflation growth.

At 6:51 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 96 points, or 0.28%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 12 points, or 0.28%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 43.25 points, or 0.3%.

Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N edged 0.6% higher after submitting data to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization of a booster shot of its COVID-19 vaccine in people aged 18 years and older.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.