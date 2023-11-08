US STOCKS-Futures take breather ahead of Powell remarks

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.

Futures down: Dow 0.02%, S&P 0.05%, Nasdaq 0.07%

Nov 8 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures were subdued on Wednesday as investors stuck to the sidelines ahead of commentary by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that could offer more clarity on the direction for interest rates.

Wall Street has kicked off November on a high note, with the the S&P 500 .SPX and the Nasdaq .IXIC notching their longest streak of gains in two years on Tuesday as Treasury yields retreated sharply amid expectations that the Fed has reached the end of its tightening campaign.

Markets are now pricing in rate cuts as soon as in May, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool, with odds of a cut of at least 25 basis points having risen to nearly 52% compared to about 41% a week ago.

However, guarded comments from several central bank officials over the past few days have kept investors on edge, with Fed Governor Michelle Bowman flagging the possibility of further rate hikes given the strength of the U.S. economy.

All eyes will be on Powell's opening remarks before the Federal Reserve Division of Research and Statistics Centennial Conference at 9:15 a.m. ET (1415 GMT) for more clues on how long U.S. monetary policy could stay restrictive.

The Fed Chair is also due to speak at another conference on Thursday.

"Stocks may well pause for breath as investors balance the hope for rate cuts with building financial stresses in the economy," Derren Nathan, head of equity research at Hargreaves Lansdown, said in a note.

"And it wouldn’t be the first time ... that the market has been wrong about the timing of the Fed pivot."

The benchmark U.S. ten-year Treasury yield US10YT=RR was steady at 4.5728%, well below the 5% level breached in October.

Analysts have mixed views about the outlook for equities towards the end of the year, with some cautiously optimistic about the prospects of a rally while others have highlighted the likelihood of economic growth concerns and tepid earnings forecasts keeping sentiment subdued.

Warner Bros Discovery WBD.O and Biogen BIIB.O are among major Wall Street companies set to post quarterly results before the opening bell.

At 5:19 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 7 points, or 0.02%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 2.25 points, or 0.05%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 11.25 points, or 0.07%.

Among major movers, electric vehicle maker Rivian AutomotiveRIVN.O climbed 6.8% premarket after raising its full-year production forecast, while smaller rival Lucid GroupLCID.O fell 4.0% after trimming its production outlook.

Take-Two Interactive Software TTWO.O rose 8.6% on a report stating its division Rockstar Games plans to announce the next "Grand Theft Auto" game as early as this week.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystemsSPR.N tumbled 14.3% after the embattled aerospace supplier announced new measures to raise capital.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

