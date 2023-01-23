US STOCKS-Futures subdued with earnings in full swing, Salesforce up on Elliot stake

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.

Futures: S&P off 0.08%, Dow and Nasdaq flat

Jan 23 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures struggled for direction at the start of another big week for corporate earnings amid concerns about a recession, while Salesforce rose on Monday as Elliott Management acquired a stake in the firm.

A slew of earnings in the coming weeks will also test the recent bounce in certain technology and growth stocks that took a large hit last year.

Concerns of a possible recession amid a high interest rate environment have hit growth-related sectors, driving major tech companies such as Microsoft Corp MSFT.O, Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O and Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O to lay off thousands of employees.

Companies which make up more than half the S&P 500 index's .SPX market value will report earnings in the next two weeks, with Microsoft, the second-largest U.S. firm by market value, posting results on Tuesday, Tesla Inc TSLA.O and IBM IBM.N on Wednesday and Intel INTC.O on Thursday.

Shares of cloud-based software firm Salesforce Inc CRM.N rose 4.0% in premarket trading to lead gains among Dow .DJI components after activist investor Elliott Management Corp made a multi-billion-dollar investment in the company, according to people familiar with the matter.

At 6:17 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 5 points, or 0.01%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 3.25 points, or 0.08%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 5.75 points, or 0.05%.

Data recently has pointed to some signs of inflation cooling but has also highlighted a tight labor market, which is key for the Federal Reserve to continue its aggressive rate-hiking cycle.

Qualcomm Inc QCOM.O and Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD.O climbed around 2% each, after brokerage Barclays upgraded the chipmakers to "overweight" from "equal-weight".

Payments firm PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL.O fell 2.1% after Germany's cartel office regulator said it had initiated proceedings against PayPal Europe over possible hindrance against competitors.

