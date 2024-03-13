News & Insights

US STOCKS-Futures steady as investors brace for more economic data

Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

March 13, 2024 — 05:33 am EDT

Written by Bansari Mayur Kamdar for Reuters ->

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.

Futures: Dow flat, S&P flat, Nasdaq off 0.09%

March 13 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures were subdued on Wednesday as investors awaited a slew of economic data this week, including producer prices and retail sales numbers, for clues on the Federal Reserve's rate-cut path.

The benchmark S&P 500 climbed to a fresh record high on Tuesday as Oracle ORCL.N shares surged and slightly hot consumer price data failed to dampen investors' hopes of interest-rate cuts in the coming months.

Traders now see a 66% chance of the first rate cut coming in June, the CME FedWatch Tool showed. Since March 2022, the Fed has raised its policy rate by 525 basis points to the current 5.25% to 5.50% range.

"While the February CPI data was noisy across segments, we believe the U.S. economy continues to be in good shape and is heading for a soft landing," said Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management, in a note.

On tap later this week is economic data including the February producer prices figures on Thursday, which could offer more insight into inflation in the world's largest economy.

At 05:00 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 and S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 remained unchanged, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 16.25 points, or 0.09%.

Some market participants believe the relentless U.S. stock market rally is poised for a breather, even if it remains unclear whether equities are in a bubble or a strong bull run.

Most megacap growth and technology stocks edged down in premarket trading.

AI giant Nvidia NVDA.O inched 0.8% up, following its 7.1% jump in the previous session.

IntelINTC.O shed 1.3% after a report that the Pentagon had pulled out of a plan to spend as much as $2.5 billion on a chip grant to the company.

GE HealthCare Technologies GEHC.O was down 3.6% as General Electric GE.N is to cut its stake in the medical equipment firm.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)

((BansariMayur.Kamdar@thomsonreuters.com; Follow on X: @BansariKamdar;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

