US STOCKS-Futures steady after sharp tumble on Wall Street

Futures up: Dow 0.3%, S&P 0.4%, Nasdaq 0.1%

March 8 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures stabilized on Tuesday, after a steep sell-off on Wall Street in the previous session as investors assessed the impact of a spike in oil prices and Western sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

The Nasdaq on Monday ended down 20.1% from its Nov. 19 record high close, confirming the tech-heavy index has been in a bear market since hitting that record high, according to a widely used definition.

The Dow .DJI confirmed it was in a correction from its Jan. 4 all-time closing peak. A correction is confirmed when an index closes 10% or more below its record closing level.

Meanwhile, the benchmark S&P 500 index .SPX lost $1.08 trillion on Monday, according to Howard Silverblatt, senior index analyst at S&P Dow Jones Indices, as investors worried over soaring crude prices on a possible ban of Russian oil imports fueling higher inflation.

Travel and leisure stocks, among the hardest hit in the previous session's plummet, led the rebound in premarket trading. United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL.O and Carnival Corp CCL.N rose 2.4% and 3.7%, respectively.

Oil and gas producers extended a recent rally. Marathon Oil Corp MRO.N added 1.1% to lead the gains. The S&P 500 energy sector .SPNY has climbed 36.9% so far this year, the best performing sector.

JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N, Bank of America BAC.N and other big U.S. banks rose 1% each, tracking U.S. 10-year Treasury yields US10YT=RR, which climbed above 1.80% after hitting a two-month low on Monday. US/

Tesla Inc TSLA.O rose 0.7% after the electric vehicle maker sold more China-made vehicles in February, according to China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

At 06:39 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 90 points, or 0.27%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 14.5 points, or 0.35%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 7.25 points, or 0.05%.

U.S. stocks have had a rocky start to 2022 as rising geopolitical tensions deepened a sell-off fueled by worries over aggressive policy tightening by the Federal Reserve to fight inflation.

Ukrainians boarded buses to flee the besieged eastern city of Sumy on Tuesday, the first evacuation from a Ukrainian city through a humanitarian corridor agreed with Russia after several failed attempts in recent days.

The CBOE volatility index .VIX fell after closing at its highest level since Jan 2021 in the previous session.

