US STOCKS-Futures slip on worries over higher-for-longer interest rates

Futures down: Dow 0.22%, S&P 0.23%, Nasdaq 0.32%

Aug 18 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures edged lower on Friday after a three-day selloff on Wall Street, as evidence of a resilient U.S. economy spurred fears that the Federal Reserve would hold interest rates for longer than previously expected.

Wall Street's main indexes have shed over 2% each this week after a spate of strong economic data, including a fall in weekly jobless claims, caused investors to dial back expectations of rate cuts and drove up government bond yields.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note US10YT=RR hit a ten-month high of 4.328% in the previous session and came within a whisker of its highest level since 2007. US/

"The relative strength of the U.S. economy is prompting fears of rates sticking higher for longer across the Atlantic and a potential shift from the current easing of inflationary pressures. This is reflected in a big surge in U.S. government bond yields," said Russ Mould, AJ Bell investment director.

On Friday, big technology and growth stocks slipped in premarket trade even as Treasury yields eased, with Tesla TSLA.O down 1.7% and leading declines.

Risk sentiment has also been hurt in recent days by China's sluggish economic recovery and growing concerns about its property market. U.S.-listed shares of Chinese companies JD.Com JD.O and Alibaba Group BABA.N fell 3.6% and 2.4% respectively.

Among major movers of the day, Applied Materials AMAT.O rose 3.2% after the chip equipment maker forecast fourth-quarter profit above analysts' estimates and posted better-than-expected third-quarter earnings.

Estee Lauder EL.N and Deere & Co DE.N are among companies scheduled to report quarterly earnings before the bell.

With no major economic data due on Friday, focus will now shift to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole economic symposium next week.

Earnings from chip designer Nvidia NVDA.O, which have rallied this year on enthusiasm around artificial intelligence, will also grab the spotlight in the coming days.

At 5:27 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 76 points, or 0.22%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 10.25 points, or 0.23%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 47 points, or 0.32%.

Shares of Keysight Technologies KEYS.N dropped 11.2% on the electronic equipment maker's downbeat fourth-quarter forecast.

