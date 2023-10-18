US STOCKS-Futures slip on Middle East worries, earnings gets into full swing

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.

Futures: S&P down 0.12%, Nasdaq down 0.21%, Dow flat

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Futures for Wall Street's main indexes dipped on Wednesday as growing tensions in the Middle East spurred demand for safe-haven assets, while investors monitored earnings reports for impact of inflation and higher interest rates.

A huge explosion at a Gaza hospital killed hundreds of Palestinians, wrecking a diplomatic mission by U.S. President Joe Biden, who arrived in Israel on Wednesday but was snubbed by Arab leaders who called off an emergency summit.

Oil prices surged over 2% on concerns about potential supply disruptions, steering a 0.9%-1% gain in energy firms Chevron CVX.N, Exxon Mobil XOM.N and Occidental Petroleum OXY.N in premarket trading.

Gold prices rallied to a near one-month high on safe-haven demand.

Investors kept an eye out for earnings from U.S. bank Morgan Stanley MS.N, custodian bank State Street STT.N, regional lenders U.S. Bancorp USB.N and Citizens Financial Group CFG.N during the day.

Procter & Gamble PG.N and Abbott Laboratories ABT.N are also set to report before market open, while Tesla TSLA.O and Netflix NFLX.O are due after the closing bell.

A slew of Federal Reserve officials, including New York's John Williams and Board Governors Christopher Waller and Michelle Bowman will speak later in the day, ahead of Chair Jerome Powell's remarks on Thursday.

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said on Tuesday it has taken much longer than expected for inflation to come down, and it is "still too high."

On Tuesday, data showed U.S. retail sales increased more than expected in September, cementing expectations that economic growth accelerated sharply in the third quarter.

At 5:18 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 8 points, or 0.02%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 5.5 points, or 0.12%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 31.5 points, or 0.21%.

Nvidia NVDA.O fell 1.1% following Tuesday's 4.7% drop, on lingering concerns over the Biden administration's plans to halt shipments of more advanced AI chips designed by the chipmaker and others to China.

United Airlines HoldingsUAL.O lost 4.7% after forecasting weaker fourth-quarter profit due to higher costs. Rivals American Airlines AAL.O and Delta Air Lines DAL.N also shed 1.1% and 0.6%, respectively.

