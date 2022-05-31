US STOCKS-Futures slip on inflation fears, eyes on Powell-Biden talks

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

Futures down: Dow 0.50%, S&P 0.43%, Nasdaq 0.06%

May 31 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures fell on Tuesday as soaring oil prices and hawkish comments from a Federal Reserve official spooked investors, with focus turning to talks between U.S. President Joe Biden and Fed Chair Jerome Powell later in the day.

As U.S. traders returned from a long weekend, European shares slipped and Brent crude LCOc1 climbed above $120 a barrel after the European Union agreed to a partial ban on Russian oil and China decided to lift some COVID-19 restrictions earlier this week. O/RMKTS/GLOB

Fed Governor Christopher Waller said on Monday the U.S. central bank should be prepared to raise rates by a half percentage point at every meeting from now on until inflation is decisively curbed.

Waller's comments sparked a sell-off in bond markets, with the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR climbing to a one-week high, as traders wound back recent expectations that the Fed might pause for breath after hikes in June and July. US/

Biden said the Fed has a primary responsibility to control inflation and vowed not to seek "to influence its decisions inappropriately" ahead of a meeting with the central bank chief on Tuesday.

Stock markets have sold off sharply this year against the backdrop of the Ukraine conflict, surging COVID-19 cases in China and tightening financial conditions.

All the three major U.S. indexes last week snapped their longest weekly losing streak in decades as signs of peaking inflation and consumer resiliency brought back buyers into the market.

The benchmark S&P 500 .SPX added 0.6% this month following an 8.8% plunge in April, while the blue-chip Dow .DJI rose 0.7%.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq .IXIC was set for its second straight monthly loss, down 1.7% in May, as high-growth stocks tend to underperform when interest rates rise.

At 7:33 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 165 points, or 0.5%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 18 points, or 0.43%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 7.25 points, or 0.06%.

U.S.-listed shares of Yamana Gold Inc AUY.N jumped 17.2% after South African miner Gold Fields Ltd GFIJ.J, GFI.N agreed to buy the Canadian miner in a $6.7 billion all-share deal.

Occidental Petroleum OXY.N rose 2.5% to lead gains among the energy stocks.

(Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Anisha.Sircar@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.