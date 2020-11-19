US STOCKS-Futures slip as weekly jobless claims unexpectedly rise

US Markets
U.S. stock index futures extended declines on Thursday after data showed initial jobless claims unexpectedly rose for the previous week, adding to fears that soaring COVID-19 cases will stifle growth in the world's largest economy. [nL1N2I42FY]

At 8:33 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 76 points, or 0.26%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 10 points, or 0.28%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 30.5 points, or 0.26%.

Moments before the data, Dow e-minis were down 55 points, or 0.19%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 5.5 points, or 0.15%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 18.5 points, or 0.16%.

