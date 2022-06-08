US Markets
MSFT

US STOCKS-Futures slip as tech-driven rally loses steam

Contributor
Devik Jain Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

U.S. stock index futures slipped on Wednesday as a rally in technology and growth stocks from the previous session eased, while higher oil prices stoked worries of a further rise in global inflation.

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.

Futures down: Dow 0.49%, S&P 0.44%, Nasdaq 0.35%

June 8 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures slipped on Wednesday as a rally in technology and growth stocks from the previous session eased, while higher oil prices stoked worries of a further rise in global inflation.

Microsoft Corp MSFT.O and Apple Inc AAPL.O edged 0.4% lower in premarket trading after gaining more than 1% each on Tuesday.

The rate-sensitive growth stocks also came under pressure from elevated Treasury yields, with the benchmark 10-year US10YT=RR back above 3%.

Against the backdrop of rising borrowing costs, investor will this week squarely focus on the consumer price index data due on Friday.

A hot reading would likely spook markets already worried about how the U.S. Federal Reserve will balance growth and inflation as it withdraws its pandemic-era policy support to the economy.

Volatility has gripped Wall Street in recent sessions as market participants debated whether the market has hit a bottom in the wake of a sharp selloff this year.

The benchmark S&P 500 index .SPX has climbed 9.2% since May 20 after falling as much 20.05% so far this year. It was last down 12.7% for the year, the blue-chip Dow .DJI declined 8.7% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq .IXIC has shed 22.2%.

At 6:44 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 162 points, or 0.49%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 18.5 points, or 0.44%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 44.5 points, or 0.35%.

Carnival Corp CCL.N slid 3.4% after Morgan Stanley cut its price target on the cruise operator's stock.

Energy shares gained, with Conocophillips COP.N adding 1.5% as Brent Crude LCOc1 hit $122 a barrel. O/R

Western Digital Corp WDC.O rose 3.5% after the memory storage devices maker said it was reviewing options, including splitting its flash-memory and HDD businesses.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Devik.Jain@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2062; ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MSFT AAPL SPX CCL COP WDC

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular