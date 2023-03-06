US STOCKS-Futures slip as investors await Powell's testimony, payrolls data

By Sruthi Shankar and Bansari Mayur Kamdar

March 6 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures inched lower on Monday as investors awaited Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's testimony and monthly payrolls report this week for cues on the central bank's interest-rate trajectory.

The three main U.S. stock indexes rallied on Friday and notched weekly gains as Treasury yields pulled back from their peaks after comments from Fed policymakers calmed jitters over aggressive rate hikes.

The yield on U.S. 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR slipped to 3.92%, its lowest since March 1, while the two-year yield US2YT=RR inched down to 4.85% after touching its highest since 2007 last week. US/

Powell will be testifying before Congress on Tuesday and Wednesday and investors will watch for clues on the policy outlook, after recent strong economic data and hot inflation fueled bets for more interest rate hikes this year.

"Looking at the latest set of data, the U-turn of easing inflation and last month's blowout jobs figures, we don't expect to hear anything less than hawkish from Mr. Powell," said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank.

"But it's always possible that a word like 'disinflation' slips out of his mouth, and that we get a boost on risk."

Traders expect at least three 25-basis-point hikes this year and see interest rates peaking at 5.44% by September from 4.67% now. FEDWATCH

Investors also eyed factory orders data for January, due at 1000 a.m. EST, to assess the impact of higher interest rates on the manufacturing sector.

At 06:52 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 48 points, or 0.14%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 5.5 points, or 0.14%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 12.75 points, or 0.1%.

Shares of Apple Inc AAPL.O climbed 0.9% in premarket trading after Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on the iPhone maker with a "buy" rating.

U.S.-listed shares of Chinese companies Alibaba BABA.N and PDD Holdings PDD.O fell 0.9% and 1.2%, respectively, after China set a modest annual economic growth target of about 5%, below market expectations of 5.5%-plus growth.

Shares of cryptocurrency-related companies fell after Silvergate Capital Corp SI.N pulled the plug on its crypto payments network, after raising doubts on the company's ability to stay in business. The California-based bank slid 4.9%, while peer Signature Bank SBNY.O declined 2.1%.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar and Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

