US STOCKS-Futures slip as earnings roll in; Tesla, Apple slide

Futures off: Dow 0.50%, S&P 0.56%, Nasdaq 0.70%
Jan 16 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures ticked lower on Tuesday as Apple and Tesla shed 2% each, while investors looked ahead to results from Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to gauge the health of capital markets and dealmaking.
Of the 29 S&P 500 firms that have reported results as of Friday, 93.1% have beaten analysts' earnings expectations, according to LSEG data.
Wall Street finished the previous week higher as investors continue to price in a 70% chance of the U.S. Federal Reserve's first rate cut of at least 25 basis points in March - despite mixed signals from the latest inflation data and a lack of supporting voices among policymakers for a quick start to monetary policy easing.
Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, a voting member this year, said on Sunday that inflation could "see-saw" if policymakers cut interest rates too soon, warning that inflation's descent towards the central bank's 2% goal was likely to slow in the months ahead, according to a report.
Markets will also parse Fed Board Governor Christopher Waller's remarks, expected at 11:00 a.m. ET, for clues on his view on the timing for easing credit conditions.
Meanwhile, UBS Global Research boosted its 2024 year-end target for the S&P 500 on Tuesday to 5,150, representing a nearly 8% upside from current levels.
The benchmark index has faced resistance in recent sessions to breach its highest intra-day level hit in January 2022.
At 5:42 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 189 points,
or 0.50%, S&P 500 e-minis
Later in the week, investors will also parse economic data like December retail sales and housing data.
