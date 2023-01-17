US STOCKS-Futures slip ahead of Goldman, MS earnings as China data hits sentiment

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.

Futures down: Dow 0.18%, S&P 0.22%, Nasdaq 0.31%

Jan 17 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures started the week lower ahead of quarterly results from Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, with downbeat economic data from China denting investor sentiment globally on Tuesday.

Goldman Sachs GS.N and Morgan Stanley MS.N were set to wrap up a mixed season for big bank earnings with their fourth-quarter results due before the bell. Shares of both banks were down about 0.8% in premarket trading.

Their results will follow those of JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N and Bank of America CorpBAC.N, which beat quarterly earnings estimates last week.

Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N and Citigroup Inc C.N earnings, though, fell short of expectations, with most big Wall Street lenders putting away rainy-day funds to prepare for a possible recession.

Analysts expect year-over-year earnings from S&P 500 companies to decline 2.2% for the quarter, according to Refinitiv data as of Friday.

The S&P 500 .SPX and the Nasdaq .IXIC indexes closed at one-month highs on Friday, with the former up 4.2% so far in 2023. The U.S. stock market was closed on Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.

After steep falls in 2022, markets have had a positive start this year as data showing a fall in consumer prices in December and a moderation in wage growth bolstered expectations of less aggressive interest rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Investors await data on retail sales, existing home sales for December and jobless claims later in the week, besides comments from several Fed officials for cues on the central bank's monetary tightening plans.

At 5:58 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 61 points, or 0.18%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 9 points, or 0.22%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 35.5 points, or 0.31%.

U.S.-listed China stocks such Alibaba Group Holdings Inc BABA.K, JD.Com Inc JD.O and Baidu Inc BIDU.O fell more than 2.50% after China reported slower fourth-quarter economic growth compared with the previous quarter.

Among other companies, United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL.O was set to report results after the bell.

(Reporting by Shubham Batra and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Shubham.Batra@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.