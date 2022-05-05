US STOCKS-Futures slip after Fed-driven rally on Wall Street

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.

Futures off: Dow 0.39%, S&P 0.55%, Nasdaq 0.70%

May 5 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures slipped on Thursday, a day after the Federal Reserve's less aggressive tone sparked a rally on Wall Street, with investors awaiting jobs data this week for more clues on the path of interest rates.

Citigroup C.N slipped 0.7% in premarket trading to lead losses among big banks. Megacap companies slid, with Meta Platforms FB.O and Tesla Inc TSLA.O down over 1% each.

The benchmark S&P 500 index .SPX recorded its biggest one-day percentage gain in nearly two years on Wednesday after the Fed raised its benchmark overnight interest rate by half a percentage point as expected and said it would begin shrinking its $9 trillion asset portfolio next month in an effort to further lower inflation.

Calming investors' anxiety about aggressive policy tightening, Fed Chair Jerome Powell explicitly ruled out raising rates by 75 basis points in a coming meeting.

The focus shifts to the U.S. Labor Department's closely watched monthly employment report on Friday for clues on labor market strength and its impact on the monetary policy.

Worries about Fed policy moves, mixed earnings from some big growth companies, the conflict in Ukraine and pandemic-related lockdowns in China have hammered Wall Street recently, overshadowing a better-than-expected quarterly reporting season.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq .IXIC has declined 17.1% year-to-date, compared with a 9.8% drop in S&P 500 and a 6.3% fall in the blue-chip Dow .DJI.

Of the 368 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported earnings as of Wednesday, 79.9% have topped analyst expectations. The first-quarter earnings is expected to grow 9.7% year-over-year.

At 06:53 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 133 points, or 0.39%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 23.5 points, or 0.55%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 95.25 points, or 0.7%.

Twitter Inc TWTR.N rose 2.6% as Elon Musk secured $7.14 billion in funding from a group of investors that includes Oracle Corp ORCL.N co-founder Larry Ellison to fund his $44 billion takeover of the social-media company.

EBay Inc EBAY.O slid 7.4% after the e-commerce retailer projected downbeat second-quarter revenue as growth slows in the sector after two years of rapid expansion during the pandemic.

Albemarle Corp ALB.N jumped 14.1% as the lithium producer raised its full-year forecasts on robust demand and higher prices for the metal used in electric-vehicle batteries.

U.S.-listed shares of China's JD.com JD.O, NetEase Inc NTES.O, Pinduoduo PDD.O and Bilibili Inc BILI.O fell between 2.4% and 3.8% as the U.S. securities regulator added over 80 firms to a list of entities facing possible expulsion from American exchanges amid a long-running U.S.-China audit standoff.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru)

((Devik.Jain@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2062; ;))

