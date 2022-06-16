US Markets
US STOCKS-Futures slide on rising recession fears

Contributors
Shreyashi Sanyal Reuters
Medha Singh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

By Shreyashi Sanyal and Medha Singh

June 16 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures fell sharply on Thursday, with growth shares taking the biggest hit, after the Federal Reserve's biggest rate increase since 1994 to tame rising prices fanned worries of a recession.

Mega-cap firms Apple Inc AAPL.O and Microsoft Corp MSFT.O fell 3% each in premarket trading, with Nasdaq 100 futures .NQcv1 plunging by a similar margin.

The Fed on Wednesday matched market expectations by hiking interest rates by 75 basis points. It also projected a slowing economy and rising unemployment in the coming months in the face of the worst inflation in 40 years.

"We view it as increasingly likely that a recession and higher unemployment will be necessary to tame inflation: with such a gloomy macro picture looming over the markets," said Geir Lode, head of global equities at Federated Hermes Limited.

Following the Fed meeting, Wells Fargo said the odds of a recession now stand at more than 50%.

The Swiss National Bank raised its policy interest rate for the first time in 15 years in a surprise move on Thursday, while the Bank of England hiked borrowing costs by quarter of a percentage point.

The S&P 500 .SPX is down 20.5% year-to-date and is in a bear market as investors grapple with a sharp slowdown in growth. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC and the S&P 500 indexes were set to mark their 10th weekly decline in past 11 weeks.

At 6:40 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 601 points, or 1.96%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 91.25 points, or 2.41%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 330.75 points, or 2.84%.

On the equities front, Morgan Stanley MS.N led losses among major U.S. banks with a 2% slide.

Twitter Inc TWTR.N firmed 2.6% ahead of Elon Musk's meeting with its employees after a report said he was expected to reiterate his desire to own the social media company.

(Reporting by Medha Singh and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Sruthi Shankar; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

