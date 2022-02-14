US STOCKS-Futures slide on fears of potential Russian attack on Ukraine

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.

Futures down: Dow 0.79%, S&P 0.90%, Nasdaq 1.06%

Feb 14 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures fell nearly 1% on Monday, pointing to a fresh round of declines on Wall Street with investors rattled by warnings that Russia could invade Ukraine at any time.

The United States has said the threat of an invasion is imminent, while keeping diplomatic channels open and reaffirming its pledge to defend "every inch" of NATO territory.

Declines were across the board, with cyclical banks and industrials including JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N, Boeing Co BA.N, Caterpillar Inc CAT.N and Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N down between 1.4% and 1.9% in premarket trading.

Megacap growth firms including Meta Platforms Inc FB.O, Apple Inc AAPL.O, Microsoft Corp MSFT.O, Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O and Tesla Inc TSLA.O shed between 1.1% and 2.3%.

The CBOE Market Volatility index .VIX, also known as Wall Street's fear gauge, shot up to its highest level in nearly three weeks.

Heightening geopolitical risks also hit global equity markets, with Asian stocks kicking off the day in a soft footing followed by a weak performance by European shares. MKTS/GLOB

Travel stocks including American Airlines AAL.O and Carnival Corp CCL.N also dropped over 2% each.

At 5:21 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 273 points, or 0.79%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 39.75 points, or 0.9%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 150.5 points, or 1.06%.

