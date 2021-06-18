US STOCKS-Futures slide as Fed's Bullard says inflation stronger than expected

June 18 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures fell sharply on Friday after Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard said inflation was stronger than anticipated and that it would take the Fed several meetings to figure out how to pare back stimulus.

At 8:20 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1were down 276 points, or 0.82%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1were down 27.75 points, or 0.66%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1were down 70.5 points, or 0.5%.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

