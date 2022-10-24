US STOCKS-Futures slide as China worries sour global mood

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.

Futures down: Dow 0.63%, S&P 0.70%, Nasdaq 0.84%

Oct 24 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures fell on Monday, as worries about China's economy dented sentiment globally after sharp gains on Wall Street last week driven by better-than-expected earnings and hopes of a less aggressive Federal Reserve.

U.S.-listed shares of Chinese companies such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA.N and Baidu Inc BIDU.O led the losses in early premarket trading, down 12.5% and 11.7%, respectively, as President Xi Jinping's new leadership team heightened fears that growth will be sacrificed for ideology-driven policies.

Meanwhile, delayed data on gross domestic product showed the Chinese economy grew a better-than-expected 3.9% in the third quarter, but retail sales disappointed with a meager rise of 2.5%.

Tesla TSLA.O fell 3.5% after the electric-car maker cut starter prices for its Model 3 and Model Y cars by as much as 9% in China, reversing a trend of increases across the industry amid signs of softening demand in the world's largest auto market.

Wall Street jumped on Friday after a report said the Fed will likely debate on a smaller interest rate hike in December, raising hopes the central bank may be poised to adopt a less aggressive policy stance.

All the three major indexes notched their biggest weekly percentage gains in four months last week, supported by better-than-feared third-quarter earnings so far.

Of the 99 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported quarterly earnings as of Friday, 74.7% beat analysts' expectations, according to Refinitiv estimates. The long-term average is 66.2%.

Focus now shifts to reports this week from big tech and growth companies. Google-parent Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O will report on Tuesday, followed by Facebook-parent Meta Platforms Inc META.O on Wednesday and Apple Inc AAPL.O and Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O on Thursday.

At 4:43 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 197 points, or 0.63%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 26.5 points, or 0.7%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 95 points, or 0.84%.

Investors were waiting for S&P Global's flash survey on manufacturing and services sector activity in October for clues on the health of the U.S. economy amid rapidly rising interest rates.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((BansariMayur.Kamdar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @BansariKamdar))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.