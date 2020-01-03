US Markets

US STOCKS-Futures shed over 1% after U.S. strike kills Iranian commander

Medha Singh Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRYAN R SMITH

U.S. stock index futures shed over 1% on Friday after a U.S. air strike in Iraq killed a top Iranian commander, sharply escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and denting risk appetite.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed harsh revenge after Qassem Soleimani, head of Iran's elite Quds Force, was killed in the air strike in Baghdad that was authorized by President Donald Trump.

At 5:50 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 347 points, or 1.2%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 44 points, or 1.35% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 139.75 points, or 1.57%.

The news sent prices of perceived safe haven assets soaring, with gold up 1.3%. MKTS/GLOB

Shares of oil majors Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N and Chevron Corp CVX.N rose 1.3% and 1.2%, respectively, in early premarket trading as oil prices jumped more than 4%. O/R

Occidental Petroleum Corp OXY.N and Schlumberger SLB.N rose about 2% each, leading premarket gains among S&P 500-listed stocks.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130; Twitter: https://twitter.com/medhasinghs))

Reuters

