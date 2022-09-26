US STOCKS-Futures shackled by rate-hike, recession worries

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.

Futures down: Dow 0.76%, S&P 0.75%, Nasdaq 0.47%

Sept 26 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures fell on Monday, kicking off another week on softer footing, as investors worried that the Federal Reserve's aggressive push to curb inflation may tip the American economy into recession.

At 6:21 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 225 points, or 0.76%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 27.75 points, or 0.75%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 54 points, or 0.47%.

The Fed's latest signal that high interest rates could last through 2023, sent the three major U.S. stock indexes tumbling between 4% and 5% last week, with the Dow Jones Index .DJI coming within spitting distance of a bear market on Friday.

In premarket trading on Monday, cyclical stocks traded sharply lower on worries that such sharp rate hikes could rattle the economy.

Boeing Co BA.N, Chevron Corp CVX.N, Caterpillar Inc CAT.N and JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N fell more than 1% each, while growth stocks including Apple Inc AAPL.O, Microsoft Corp MSFT.O, Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O and Tesla Inc TSLA.O shed between 0.4% and 0.5%.

The benchmark S&P 500 index .SPX on Friday briefly dipped below its mid-June closing low of 3,666, erasing a sharp summer rebound in U.S. stocks before paring losses and closing above that level.

"As the SPX tests its June lows, the question becomes is that alone good enough reason to buy?" said Jonathan Krinsky, chief market technician at BTIG.

"Given the acceleration higher in the dollar, global yields, and the breakdowns across global FX, it's hard to not have concerns about longer-term implications."

Sentiment across global markets was bleak after the sterling GBP=D3 briefly touched all-time lows earlier in the session on worries that the new British government's fiscal plan threatened to stretch the country's finances to their limits. MKTS/GLOB

In a bright spot, shares of casino operators Wynn Resorts WYNN.O, Las Vegas Sands Corp LVS.N and Melco Resorts & Entertainment MLCO.O jumped between 5.5% and 9.6% after Macau planned to open to mainland Chinese tour groups in November for the first time in almost three years.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.