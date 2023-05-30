News & Insights

US STOCKS-Futures rise on tentative debt ceiling deal

May 30, 2023 — 05:24 am EDT

Written by Shreyashi Sanyal for Reuters ->

Futures up: Dow 0.21%, S&P 0.46%, Nasdaq 0.95%

May 30 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures rose on Tuesday as lawmakers tentatively agreed to raise the debt limit to avert a default, while shares of Nvidia led an early rally among chipmakers and AI-related firms.

U.S. President Joe Biden and Republican House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Sunday signed off on an agreement to temporarily suspend the debt ceiling and cap some federal spending.

The U.S. House Rules Committee said it will meet at 3:00 p.m. ET (1900 GMT), to discuss the debt ceiling bill.

A handful of Republican lawmakers have said they will oppose it, in a sign that the bipartisan agreement could face a rocky path through Congress.

Reflecting investor optimism, the cost of insuring exposure to a U.S. debt default fell further on Tuesday, while yields on longer-dated U.S. Treasuries fell. US/

Nvidia Corp NVDA.O gained 3.2% in premarket trading after it said on Monday it was building Israel's most powerful AI supercomputer to meet soaring customer demand for AI applications.

Shares of heavyweight AI-players including Microsoft Corp MSFT.O and Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O rose about 1% each.

Other chipmakers including Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD.O, Marvell Technology Inc MRVL.O and Intel Corp INTC.O added about 3% each.

At 5:00 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 69 points, or 0.21%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 19.5 points, or 0.46%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 136.75 points, or 0.95%.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

