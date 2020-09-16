US Markets
IXIC

US STOCKS-Futures rise on optimism around Fed; FedEx results shine

Contributor
Shreyashi Sanyal Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

U.S. stock index futures rose on Wednesday as investors hoped for a pledge by the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates low for a prolonged period, with upbeat quarterly results from FedEx also boosting sentiment.

By Shreyashi Sanyal

Sept 16 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures rose on Wednesday as investors hoped for a pledge by the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates low for a prolonged period, with upbeat quarterly results from FedEx also boosting sentiment.

The central bank's two-day meeting is its first under a newly adopted framework that promises to shoot for inflation above 2% to make up for periods where it is running below that target.

The Federal Open Market Committee will release its policy statement and economic projections at 2 p.m. ET (1800 GMT), followed by Fed Chair Jerome Powell's virtual news briefing half an hour later.

Wall Street's main indexes have bounced after a tech-driven slump last week that pushed the Nasdaq Composite index .IXIC into correction territory in just three sessions.

After declining for two weeks in a row, the benchmark S&P 500 .SPX has rebounded 1.8% in the past two sessions, with defensive sectors including real estate .SPLRCR and utilities .SPLRCU among the biggest gainers.

At 6:41 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 103 points, or 0.37%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 16 points, or 0.47%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 56 points, or 0.49%.

Delivery firm FedEx Corp FDX.N jumped 10% in premarket trading after reporting a bigger-than-expected quarterly profit, helped in part by price hikes and lower fuel costs.

Shares in rival United Parcel Service Inc UPS.N gained 4.6%.

Apple Inc AAPL.O rose 0.7%, after ending the previous session just marginally higher, as it rolled out a new virtual fitness service and a bundle of all its subscriptions, Apple One.

Other tech-related stocks including Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O, Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O, Tesla Inc TSLA.O and Microsoft Corp MSFT.O gained between 0.6% and 1.0%.

Investors are also awaiting retail sales data for August, due at 8:30 a.m. ET, with expectations of a reading of 1.0% compared with July's figures of 1.2%.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IXIC SPX FDX UPS AAPL GOOGL AMZN TSLA MSFT NDX

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: How Investors Start to Position Themselves in front of the Election

    WealthWise Financial CEO Loreen Gilbert joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss what she is watching in the markets as investors start to position themselves in front of the election.

    5 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular