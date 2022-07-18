US STOCKS-Futures rise as rate-hike bets ease; bank earnings awaited

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.

July 18 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures on Monday extended gains from the previous week in the run-up to another round of earnings from big U.S. banks on easing bets of a super-sized interest-rate hike by the Federal Reserve.

Upbeat quarterly results from Citigroup Inc C.N on Friday along with robust economic data that underscored an uptick on consumer sentiment boosted risk appetite.

Worries about a 100 basis point raise in rates at the end of this month eased following remarks from Fed officials last week that the policymakers could stick to a 75 basis point hike.

Earnings results are now awaited for Bank of America Corp BAC.N and Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N, with both banks expected to post a drop in quarterly profit. Their shares were trading about 0.8% higher before the market open.

Boeing Co BA.N rose 2.7% after Delta Air Lines DAL.N said it will buy 100 MAX 10 jets worth about $13.5 billion at list prices and has options to buy another 30, at the Farnborough air show.

At 6:13 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 277 points, or 0.89%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 38.75 points, or 1%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 146.5 points, or 1.22%.

