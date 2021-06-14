US STOCKS-Futures rise as focus turns to Fed's inflation stance

By Medha Singh

June 14 (Reuters) - S&P 500 futures hit a record high on Monday as focus shifted to the Federal Reserve's meeting this week, where the central bank is expected to maintain its accommodative stance on monetary policy.

Recent data has indicated that the U.S. economy is regaining momentum but not overheating, taming worries about inflation and sending the S&P 500 .SPX to an all-time high.

While the Fed has reassured that any spike in inflation would be transitory, policymakers could begin discussing the tapering of bond buying at the Tuesday-Wednesday meeting. Most analysts, however, don't expect a decision before the central bank's annual Jackson Hole, Wyoming, conference in August.

Any shift in the Fed's dovish rhetoric could upend equity markets. The benchmark has climbed 13% this year while the Dow .DJI and the Nasdaq .IXIC have risen 12.6% and 9.2%, respectively.

At 6:24 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 13 points, or 0.04%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 3 points, or 0.07%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 34 points, or 0.24%.

Oil firms Chevron CVX.N, Marathon Oil Corp MRO.N, Schlumberger SLB.N, Occidental Petroleum OXY.N and Marathon Petroleum Corp MPC.N rose between 0.2% and 1.3% as crude prices hit their highest levels in more than two years. O/R

United Airlines Holdings UAL.O and American Airlines Group AAL.O rose 0.7% each after Citigroup raised its price target on the stocks.

