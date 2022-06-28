US STOCKS-Futures rise as easing China COVID curbs lift travel, leisure stocks

By Shreyashi Sanyal

June 28 (Reuters) - Travel and leisure shares propped up U.S. stock index futures after China relaxed some COVID-19 quarantine requirements for international travelers, raising hopes of a revival in global growth.

Airlines, cruises, casinos and hotels were among the gainers in premarket trading after China's slashing of the quarantine time for inbound travelers by half boosted hopes of a big jump in international travel and spending.

Shares of Walt Disney Inc DIS.N rose 2.5% to top the list of gainers on the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI, after the company's Shanghai Disney Resort said it would reopen the Disneyland theme park on June 30 after being shut for more than three months.

Spirit Airlines SAVE.N and American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O were the biggest gainers in the sector, rising 4% and 2% respectively.

Melco Resorts MLCO.O jumped 10% and led the rise in the casino sector, closely followed by Wynn Resorts WYNN.O, MGM Resorts International MGM.N.

Wall Street's main indexes started the week on soft footing after worries of surging inflation and an aggressive Federal Reserve dominated sentiment amid few market moving catalysts till the start of earnings season in two weeks.

Investors are now looking at data to determine whether the economy can withstand large interest rate hikes by the U.S. central bank to stamp out inflation.

A survey from the Conference Board is expected to show its consumer confidence index slipped to a reading of 100.4 in June, from 106.4 in May, at 10 a.m. ET.

The S&P 500 .SPX and the Nasdaq .IXIC are set to post losses in June and are on course to log two straight quarterly declines for the first time since 2015.

At 6:49 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 175 points, or 0.56%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 20 points, or 0.51%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 52.25 points, or 0.43%.

Nike Inc NKE.N shed 2.8% as it forecast first-quarter revenue below estimates on expectations of more discounts and pandemic-related disruptions in China, its most profitable market.

Occidental Petroleum Corp OXY.N climbed 3.1% after top investor Warren Buffett raised stake in the shale producer.

China ADRs also rose on Beijing easing its COVID curbs, with e-commerce firms Alibaba.com BABA.N, JD.com JD.O and Pinduoduo PDD.O up between 1.2% and 1.4%

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

