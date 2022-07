US STOCKS-Futures rise as Apple ekes out gains as earnings gather steam

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.

July 19 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures rose on Tuesday as Apple shares edged higher after sharply dropping in the previous session, while investors focused on another round of earnings to gauge the strength of corporate America.

Shares of the iPhone maker AAPL.O rose 0.3% in premarket trading on Tuesday, along with other high-growth stocks including Tesla Inc TSLA.O, Microsoft Corp MSFT.O, Meta Platforms Inc META.O and Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O.

Apple fell 2% and dragged U.S. stocks lower on Monday after a report that the company will slow hiring and spending growth next year.

Shares of Boeing Co BA.N added 2.1% premarket on plans by private equity firm 777 Partners to buy up to 66 more Boeing 737 MAX jets.

As second-quarter earnings season officially kicked off, analysts now expect aggregate year-on-year S&P 500 second-quarter profit growth of 6%, down from the 6.8% estimate at the beginning of the quarter, according to Refinitiv data.

Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N fell 0.4% after the drugmaker trimmed its full-year adjusted profit forecast on a stronger dollar.

IBM Corp IBM.N, which reported after close on Monday, also warned of about $3.5 billion hit due to a stronger dollar. Its shares fell 5.8%.

Hasbro Inc HAS.O posted a 10% rise in quarterly adjusted earnings, but shares of the toymaker fell 1.2%.

At 6:53 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 198 points, or 0.64%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 32 points, or 0.83%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 101 points, or 0.85%.

