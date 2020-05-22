US Markets
HPE

US STOCKS-Futures retreat as Sino-U.S. tensions simmer

Contributor
Ambar Warrick Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON

U.S. stock index futures retreated on Friday as growing tensions between Washington and Beijing added to fears of a slower recovery from a coronavirus-led recession.

By Ambar Warrick

May 22 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures retreated on Friday as growing tensions between Washington and Beijing added to fears of a slower recovery from a coronavirus-led recession.

China moved on Friday to impose a national-security law in Hong Kong that could see mainland intelligence agencies set up bases in the global financial hub, raising fears of more pro-democracy protests.

The move could also ratchet up U.S.-China tensions as President Donald Trump on Thursday warned Washington would react "very strongly" if Beijing went ahead with the law. MKTS/GLOB

At 5:57 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 139 points, or 0.57%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 16.5 points, or 0.56%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 65.5 points, or 0.71%.

Still, Wall Street's main indexes were set to end Friday with weekly gains on the back of stimulus hopes and optimism over a pickup in business activity with a nationwide easing in lockdowns.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise HPE.N fell 7.1% in premarket trade after missing second-quarter revenue and profit estimates, hit by global lockdowns since February.

But data analytics software maker Splunk Inc SPLK.O rose 3.5% after saying it expects higher demand for its cloud services as people around the world take to working from home.

SPDR S&P 500 ETFs SPY.P were down 0.83%.

The S&P 500 index .SPX closed down 0.78% at 2,948.51​ on Thursday.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((Ambar.Warrick@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6182-2837; Reuters Messaging: ambar.warrick.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @AmbarWarrick))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HPE SPLK SPY SPX NDX IXIC

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Data Shows Investors Are Flocking to the U.S. Stock Market

    Online brokers are enjoying the #COVID19 lockdown as data shows investors are flocking to the U.S. stock market. Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss.

    1 day ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular