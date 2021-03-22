US STOCKS-Futures point to gains for tech-related stocks as bond yields ease

By Medha Singh

March 22 (Reuters) - Futures tracking the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq rose on Monday, with heavyweight technology stocks set to rebound after a surge in bond yields in recent weeks sparked a flight from richly valued equities.

A sharp run up in Treasury yields since mid-February has dictated the course of equities trading, while weighing on high-growth tech stocks, whose valuations look stretched.

Futures tied to the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 climbed about 0.9% to start the week. The index .NDX is still down more than 6% from its Feb. 12 record closing high.

The S&P 500 .SPX and the Dow .DJI, however, clinched all-time highs as early as last week on bets that stimulus and vaccine rollouts would lead to a strong rebound in the U.S. economy.

Kansas City Southern KSU.N jumped about 17% after Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd CP.TO agreed to acquire the railroad operator in a $25 billion cash-and-stock deal to create the first railway spanning the United States, Mexico and Canada.

At 06:34 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis 1YMcv1 were down 79 points, or 0.24%, S&P 500 E-minis EScv1 were up 1.75 points, or 0.04% and Nasdaq 100 E-minis NQcv1 were up 106.75 points, or 0.83%.

Intel Corp INTC.O, Microsoft Corp MSFT.O and Apple Inc AAPL.O led gains among Dow components in trading before the bell.

Big U.S. lenders including Goldman Sachs GS.N, Citigroup C.N and Bank of America BAC.N, which have enjoyed a rally on brightening economic prospects, slipped about 1% each.

The iShares MSCI Turkey ETF TUR.O sank about 19% as President Tayyip Erdogan's decision to oust a hawkish central bank governor sparked fears of a reversal of recent rate hikes.

