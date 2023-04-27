News & Insights

US Markets

US STOCKS-Futures pare gains as weak GDP data fans slowdown fears

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

April 27, 2023 — 08:39 am EDT

Written by Ankika Biswas for Reuters ->

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.

Futures up: Dow 0.46%, S&P 0.54%, Nasdaq 0.96%

April 27 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures pared gains on Thursday after weaker-than-expected U.S. gross domestic product data fueled fears that the economy was losing steam, though a batch of upbeat earnings reports supported sentiment.

Data showed that U.S. GDP increased by 1.1% in the first quarter, compared with economists' expectations of a 2% growth, while the core personal consumption expenditure for the first quarter rose by 4.9%, versus economists' projections of a 4.7% growth.

At 8:33 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 153 points, or 0.46%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 22 points, or 0.54%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 123.75 points, or 0.96%.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Ankika.Biswas@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.