US STOCKS-Futures pare gains as weak GDP data fans slowdown fears

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.

Futures up: Dow 0.46%, S&P 0.54%, Nasdaq 0.96%

April 27 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures pared gains on Thursday after weaker-than-expected U.S. gross domestic product data fueled fears that the economy was losing steam, though a batch of upbeat earnings reports supported sentiment.

Data showed that U.S. GDP increased by 1.1% in the first quarter, compared with economists' expectations of a 2% growth, while the core personal consumption expenditure for the first quarter rose by 4.9%, versus economists' projections of a 4.7% growth.

At 8:33 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 153 points, or 0.46%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 22 points, or 0.54%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 123.75 points, or 0.96%.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Ankika.Biswas@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.