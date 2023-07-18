US STOCKS-Futures muted as Wall St awaits more big bank earnings

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.

Futures: Dow flat, S&P off 0.03%, Nasdaq down 0.09%

July 18 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures were subdued on Tuesday as investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of U.S. retail sales data and quarterly earnings reports from more big banks and industry heavyweights.

Bank of America BAC.N edged up 0.4% in premarket trading, while Morgan Stanley MS.N rose 1.1% ahead of their second-quarter results due later in the day.

"Investors will be looking at how well these banks benefited from rising rates," said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank.

Some of the largest U.S. banks, including JPMorgan Chase JPM.N and Wells Fargo WFC.N, said on Friday they got a profit boost from higher rates, pointing towards a resilient economy.

Regional lenders like Bank of New York Mellon BK.N, Charles Schwab Corp SCHW.N climbed 0.4% and 1.9%, respectively, ahead of their reports.

The S&P 500 banks index .SPXBK has fallen 5.2% so far this year, underperforming the S&P 500 index .SPX which has notched a 17.8% gain, after the biggest banking crisis since 2008 earlier this year took down three lenders and pummeled the sector.

Lockheed Martin LMT.N inched 0.9% up in thin trading ahead of its results, where the weapons maker is expected to post a rise in second-quarter profit as geopolitical tensions fuel strong demand for defense equipment.

Overall earnings across industries are expected to decline 8.1% for the quarter, according to Refinitiv data.

At 05:03 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 1 point, or 0%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 1.25 points, or 0.03%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 14.75 points, or 0.09%.

Wall Street has rallied since last week after consumer prices and producer prices data provided evidence that the economy had entered a disinflation phase, stoking hopes that the Federal Reserve will soon end its monetary policy tightening.

Investors are focused on further signs that inflation is cooling, with the readings on U.S. retail sales and industrial production to be released later on Tuesday.

Pinterest PINS.N gained 3.4% as Evercore ISI upgraded its rating on the stock to "outperform."

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((BansariMayur.Kamdar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @BansariKamdar;))

