US STOCKS-Futures muted as earnings season starts with mixed results from big banks

By Shreyashi Sanyal and Ankika Biswas

Oct 14 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures struggled for direction on Friday as investors digested a mixed bag of results from major American banks amid worries about the impact of soaring inflation and tighter monetary policy on corporate profit.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N rose 0.7% in premarket trading after the bank reported third-quarter profit above estimates as a jump in interest income helped cushion a blow from higher provisions and a slump in dealmaking.

Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N posted a 31% decline in profit as the bank racked up costs related to a fake accounts scandal and boosted its loan loss reserves in preparation for a potential slowdown. Shares of the bank were up 1.3%.

Morgan Stanley MS.N fell 3.3% after it reported a drop in profit, as a slowdown in global dealmaking hurt the investment bank's core underwriting business.

Citigroup Inc C.N dropped 1.3% after reporting a 25% drop in third-quarter profit as its investment banking business struggled to cope with a slump in dealmaking.

"JPM is a beneficiary of these higher rates on their loan books, Wells Fargo would have had the same positive result but they've decided to boost their loan reserves and improve on capital adequacy ratios," said Siddharth Singhai, chief investment officer at Ironhold Capital in New York.

"I don't believe there's anything that has changed significantly when it comes to the fundamental economics of banking. Short-term differential will close out eventually."

Analysts now expect profit for S&P 500 companies to have risen just 4.1% from a year ago, much lower than an 11.1% increase expected at the start of July, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

At 8:18 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 5 points, or 0.02%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 2.75 points, or 0.07%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 25.25 points, or 0.23%.

Shares of Kroger Co KR.N dropped 2.8% after the supermarket chain said on Friday it would buy smaller rival Albertsons Companies Inc ACI.N in a $24.6 billion deal.

UnitedHealth Group Inc UNH.N rose 0.2% after raising its full-year profit forecast as lower spending on COVID testing and treatments helped keep medical costs low.

Investors will closely listen to comments from a slew of Fed officials like Kansas City President Esther George, Washington Governor Lisa Cook and Cambridge Governor Christopher Waller for any dissent on the rapid rate hike narrative.

In the previous session, all three major stock indexes had dramatically rebounded from a drop after a surprise rise in U.S. consumer prices in September reinforced hopes the Fed will deliver a fourth 75-basis-point interest rate hike next month.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar, Ankika Biswas and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.