US STOCKS-Futures muted ahead of jobless claims as economic recovery slows

By Sagarika Jaisinghani

Sept 24 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures were subdued on Thursday as investors braced for another staggering weekly jobless claims figure, the latest evidence of a slowing economic recovery from a pandemic-led recession.

The Labor Department's report, due at 8:30 a.m. ET, is likely to show 840,000 Americans filed for unemployment benefits in the week ended Sept. 19. Although down slightly from 860,000 in the previous week, it would still signal a cooling in the labor market's rebound.

Wall Street's main indexes have stumbled this month, with the S&P 500 .SPX hovering just above correction territory on waning hopes of more fiscal stimulus, signs of choppy economic growth and a sell-off in heavyweight technology-related names.

The Nasdaq .IXIC entered correction territory earlier this month, but the blue-chip Dow .DJI has outperformed its peers on demand for value-linked stocks .IVX such as industrials .SPLRCI.

At 6:55 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 47 points, or 0.18%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 4.25 points, or 0.13%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 11.75 points, or 0.11%

Apple Inc AAPL.O, Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O, Netflix Inc NFLX.O and Google-parent Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O, which have led a Wall Street rally since April, edged lower in premarket trading.

A 4% slide put Tesla Inc TSLA.O on course for its third straight day of declines following an underwhelming "Battery Day" presentation by Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk.

Big banks including Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N, Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N and JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N gained between 0.8% and 1.6%. US/

U.S.-listed shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group TME.N rose 1.5% as Jefferies forecast encouraging revenue growth in the third quarter and solid momentum in subscription for the China-based music streaming company.

Nikola Corp NKLA.O, which is set for one of its biggest weekly declines ever, tumbled another 7.8% as Wedbush downgraded the stock to "underperform".

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani and Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

