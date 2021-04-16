US STOCKS-Futures muted after S&P 500, Dow hit record closing highs

By Shivani Kumaresan

April 16 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures were subdued on Friday after the S&P 500 and the Dow closed at record highs in the previous session, while investors geared up for Morgan Stanley to wrap up quarterly earnings reports from the big U.S. banks.

Wall Street's main indexes have bounced this month as solid economic data as well as the Federal Reserve's pledge to keep interest rates low despite higher inflation boosted demand, particularly for richly valued technology stocks.

The benchmark S&P 500 .SPX and the blue-chip Dow .DJI are on course for their fourth straight week of gains, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq is less than a percent below its own all-time peak.

Tech behemoths Apple Inc AAPL.O, Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O, Tesla Inc TSLA.O Microsoft Corp MSFT.O, which led Wall Street's recovery last year from the coronavirus-fueled crash, edged down in premarket trading after leading gains in the previous session.

At 6:29 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 55 points, or 0.16%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 3 points, or 0.07%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 17.5 points, or 0.12%.

With the first-quarter corporate earnings season under way, focus will be on results from Morgan Stanley MS.N after bumper earnings earlier this week from JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N, Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N, and Bank of America BAC.N that reinforced hopes of a swift economic rebound.

Shares of the banks rose between 0.4% and 0.7% in premarket trading.

Oil companies, mainly Chevron Corp CVX.N, Marathon Petroleum MPC.N, Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N and Occidental Petroleum OXY.N, gained between 0.3% and 1.1% as oil prices rose. O/R

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.