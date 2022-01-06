US STOCKS-Futures mixed as tech stocks still weak, banks rally

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.

Futures: Dow up 0.2%, S&P off 0.1%, Nasdaq down 0.5%

Jan 6 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures were mixed on Thursday, with economy-linked banking and energy shares leading gains, while interest rate-sensitive growth names remained under pressure from the Federal Reserve's hawkish signals.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq .IXIC plunged more than 3% on Wednesday, its biggest one-day percentage drop since February, while the Dow .DJIslipped from an intra-day record high after minutes from the Fed's December meeting signaled the possibility of sooner-than-expected rate hikes and stimulus withdrawal to curb inflation.

So far this week, market participants have rotated out of technology-heavy growth shares into value-oriented and cyclical names such as industrials, energy and materials that stand to benefit the most in a high interest rate environment.

The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield US10YT=RR, the benchmark for global borrowing costs, touched its highest level since April 2021. US/

Shares of major Wall Street lenders were up nearly 1% each in premarket trading. Occidental Petroleum OXY.N added 1.9%, leading gains among oil companies.

The S&P 500 energy sector .SPNY has gained 6.6% so far this week, tracking its best weekly performance since late August.

At 6:52 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 66 points, or 0.18% and S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 2.25 points, or 0.05%.

Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 fell 77.25 points, or 0.49%, dragged down by shares of Microsoft Corp MSFT.O, Amazon.com AMZN.O, Apple Inc AAPL.O and Tesla Inc TSLA.O which fell between 0.6% and 1.6%.

After a stronger-than-expected ADP private payrolls report on Wednesday, all eyes are on the Labor Department's more comprehensive and closely watched nonfarm payrolls data for December on Friday.

"With the jobs report around the corner, the atmosphere across the board could become tense and nervy as investors adopt a cautious stance," said Lukman Otunuga, senior research analyst at FXTM.

"Should the jobs report exceed market expectations, this is likely to boost confidence in the US economy and reinforce expectations that the Fed will raise interest rates in the Spring."

Readings on initial jobless claims data and ISM non-manufacturing activity are also due later in the day.

Netflix Inc NFLX.O slipped 1.2% after J.P. Morgan cut its price target on the movie streaming platform's stock.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Devik.Jain@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2062; ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.